Campbell Soup expected to report best results in decades

The Wall Street Journal

Campbell Soup is expected to report a 16 percent increase in sales for the company’s third-quarter as the number of consumers eating at home has risen with the restrictions put in place with the coronavirus outbreak. Sales of Campbell’s soup rose 42 percent for the four weeks ending April 19, according to IRI. Sales of its Pepperidge Farm cookies grew 28 percent while its Prego pasta sauce sales jumped 49 percent.