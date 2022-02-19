Retail News

Canadian Tire tries to get ahead of any supply chain disruptions

The Canadian Press/Yahoo Finance 02/18/2022

Canadian Tire has ordered its spring and summer products early and chartered its own cargo ships in an effort to stay ahead of possible supply chain disruptions. It’s a strategy that the retailer has used to avoid surge shipping charges and keep store shelves stocked during the pandemic.

