Capital One says Walmart didn’t support its private label credit card

Capital One Financial claims that Walmart is trying to get out of its private label credit card deal after it failed to market the product as agreed. The financial firm alleges in a lawsuit that “Walmart is positioning itself to compete directly with Capital One to provide credit and payment products to Walmart customers.” Walmart has denied the allegations made by Capital One.
