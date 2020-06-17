Carrefour and Google launching voice-based grocery shopping service

Retail News
Carrefour and Google launching voice-based grocery shopping serviceReuters 06/17/2020
Carrefour and Google are launching a new voice-based grocery shopping service around the latter company’s Google Assistant technology. The announced debut of the service is part of a strategic partnership between the two first announced in June 2018. Carrefour customers will be able to add items to digital shopping lists by using generic terms sci as milk or butter.
