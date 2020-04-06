CBD soda brand offers to pay for customers’ therapy sessions

Retail News
CBD soda brand offers to pay for customers’ therapy sessionsAdweek 06/03/2020
Bimble, the “therapy in a bottle” startup that markets carbonated CBD-infused beverages, is running a promotion that offers to cover up to $200 in therapy costs to the first five customers who order a case of its product each day. The cost for a case of Bimble is $75. The brand was founded last year by a former Wall Street trader turned beekeeper and CBD advocate.
