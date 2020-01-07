CDC expert says U.S. can’t contain COVID-19 outbreak

Retail News

Axios

Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the novel coronavirus is spreading too quickly for the U.S. to contain it. Dr. Schuchat pointed to “a lot of worrisome factors about the last week or so” and concluded it was unlikely to get better as many continue to engage in “a lot of wishful thinking around the country.” Over 126,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins.