CDC links restaurant dining with COVID-19 risk

Miami Herald 09/11/2020

Adults who tested positive for COVID-19 were about twice as likely those that tested negative to have gone to a restaurant before falling ill, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tests analyzed for the research were conducted in California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

