CDC links restaurant dining with COVID-19 risk

Retail News
CDC links restaurant dining with COVID-19 riskMiami Herald 09/11/2020
Adults who tested positive for COVID-19 were about twice as likely those that tested negative to have gone to a restaurant before falling ill, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tests analyzed for the research were conducted in California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!