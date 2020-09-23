CEO: Macy’s staying flexible and ready for the holidays

Retail News
CEO: Macy’s staying flexible and ready for the holidaysCNBC 09/22/2020
Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said the company’s stores are a strength that he believes will give the retailer an edge heading into the holiday season. “We’ve all got A, B, C — we call it the 2020 options because whatever comes our way, we have to have flexibility,” Mr. Gennette said of the retailer’s plans to tackle any coronavirus-related developments that may occur.
Discussions
