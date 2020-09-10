Retail News

CEO says Levi’s is a full ‘year ahead of schedule’ turning a profit online

CNBC 10/07/2020

Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., said online sales for the three months ending Aug. 23 were up 52 percent year-over-year. Online revenues now account for eight percent of Levi’s total, double from last year, and the jean brand turned a profit a year ahead of schedule. “The pandemic has compressed what might have taken five or 10 years and it’s compressed it into a very, very short window, and I have to say the acceleration of our e-commerce business has been one of the beneficiaries of that,” said Mr. Bergh.

