Cheesecake Factory goes to the grocery store with new ice cream line

Cheesecake Factory goes to the grocery store with new ice cream lineUSA Today 02/19/2020
The Cheesecake Factory has rolled out a new line of “premium cheesecake ice cream” in seven flavors: original, birthday cake, salted caramel, strawberry, cookies and cream, chocolate and key lime. “Cheesecake fans no longer need to choose between a slice and a scoop; now they can have both in one delicious dessert,” David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory, said in a statement.
