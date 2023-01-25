Chewy’s telehealth service’s growth limited by state laws

Retail News
Chewy’s telehealth service’s growth limited by state lawsCNBC 01/25/2023
Chewy’s Connect With a Vet pet telehealth service is the most scaled virtual platform in the industry, according to the retailer’s CEO Sumit Singh. Expansion of the service has been limited, however, due to regulations governing the veterinarian-patient relationship (VCPR). Most states do not allow veterinarians to diagnose conditions or prescribe medications until they have examined a pet in person.
