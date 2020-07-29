Chicago’s Central Camera looks to rise from the ashes

Retail News
Chicago’s Central Camera looks to rise from the ashesChicago Tribune 07/29/2020
Central Camera on S. Wabash Ave. in Chicago was looted and burned in violence that followed the death of George Floyd. Don Flesch, the owner of the shop founded by his grandfather in 1899, has vowed to return to his original location. Until then, Central Camera will run a temporary store in another space, opening on Sept. 1. in Chicago.
