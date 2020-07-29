Retail News

Chicago’s Central Camera looks to rise from the ashes

Chicago Tribune 07/29/2020

Central Camera on S. Wabash Ave. in Chicago was looted and burned in violence that followed the death of George Floyd. Don Flesch, the owner of the shop founded by his grandfather in 1899, has vowed to return to his original location. Until then, Central Camera will run a temporary store in another space, opening on Sept. 1. in Chicago.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!