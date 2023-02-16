Chick-fil-A opens pop-up ‘brake room’ for delivery drivers

Retail News
Chick-fil-A opens pop-up ‘brake room’ for delivery driversCNN 02/16/2023
Chick-fil-A today opened a temporary storefront on New York’s Upper East Side where delivery drivers working for DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats will be able to get some coffee or tea and use the restroom. “For Chick-fil-A, the food delivery community has become an increasingly important part of each restaurant’s business,” said the company in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!