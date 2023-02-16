Retail News

Chick-fil-A opens pop-up ‘brake room’ for delivery drivers

CNN 02/16/2023

Chick-fil-A today opened a temporary storefront on New York’s Upper East Side where delivery drivers working for DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats will be able to get some coffee or tea and use the restroom. “For Chick-fil-A, the food delivery community has become an increasingly important part of each restaurant’s business,” said the company in a statement.

