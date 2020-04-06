Chicken industry execs charged with price fixing

Retail News
Chicken industry execs charged with price fixingCNBC 06/03/2020
Pilgrim’s Pride CEO Jayson Penn was among four executives indicted by a grand jury in Colorado for conspiring to fix prices on broiler chickens sold in grocery stores and restaurants between 2012 and 2017. The Department of Justice said that its investigation into the price-fixing scheme is ongoing, suggesting that others may be charged.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!