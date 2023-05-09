Retail News

Childcare remains a big issue for businesses with hourly workers

The Wall Street Journal 05/09/2023

Finding reliable and affordable childcare remains a significant challenge for hourly shift workers and employers that rely on them. Insufficient childcare costs companies $122 billion annually in lost earnings, productivity and revenue, according to a ReadyNation report.

