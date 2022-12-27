China’s COVID wave threatens Apple’s iPhone production

Retail News
China’s COVID wave threatens Apple’s iPhone productionDaily Mail 12/26/2022
The current surge of COVID infections in China has hit 250 million people, according to leaked government reports, and the workers at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, a major supplier of iPhone parts, are certainly not immune. Apple has a plan in place to move more production out of China but most likely not in time to avoid delays in delivering popular iPhone 14 models to customers worldwide.
