Chipotle and Tony Hawk team up on burrito and skateboard video game deal

Chipotle and Tony Hawk team up on burrito and skateboard video game dealMarketWatch 08/10/2020
Chipotle Mexican Grill has launched a new, limited-edition Tony Hawk burrito through August 14. The first 2,000 customers who order the burrito made with chicken, guacamole, black beans and brown rice through Chipotle’s app or website will be able to play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.
