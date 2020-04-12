Retail News

Christmas trees are more expensive in the pandemic

Fortune 12/02/2020

Christmas trees and other trappings of the holiday are in high demand this year as consumers look for ways to cheer up their surroundings while cases of COVID-19 spike across the U.S. High demand has led to higher prices than in previous years, with Christmas trees costing seven percent more than last year and 18 percent above 2018.

