Cities try to survive without restaurants

Retail News

The New York Times

Restaurants are a key element of the social and commercial life of city neighborhoods and shopping areas, particularly among younger consumers. With many eateries going out of business due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, some are beginning to wonder what will attract younger people to urban areas. By the end of August, over 32,000 restaurants and 6,400 bars and nightclubs that had been opened on March 1 had closed, according to Yelp.