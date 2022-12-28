Class-action suit alleges Apple Watch’s oximeter is racially biased

Retail News

New York Post

On Dec. 24, Alex Morales of New York City filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple claiming that the company was aware that its Watch product measures blood oxygen levels differently depending on skin tone but failed to alert users to the problem. The filing stated that, “The ‘real world significance’ of this bias lay unaddressed until the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, which converged with a greater awareness of structural racism which exists in many aspects of society.”