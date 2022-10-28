Climate change is decimating popular seafood species

Retail News
Climate change is decimating popular seafood speciesThe Associated Press/Fortune 10/28/2022
Fishing regulators and fishermen are coming face-to-face with the possibility that several important seafood species may have been pushed to the point of no return due to climate change. Species including Alaskan snow crabs, Chinook salmon, flounder, Northern shrimp, red king crabs and soft-shell crabs are at risk.
