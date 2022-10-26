Clorox recalls 37 million cleaning products over contamination concerns

Retail News
Clorox recalls 37 million cleaning products over contamination concernsUSA Today 10/26/2022
Clorox has issued a voluntary recall of its Pine Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners over concerns that the products may contain bacteria that could compromise individuals with weakened immune systems. Clorox manufactured about 37 million of the recalled products.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!