Clorox wipes remain in short supply

Retail News

The New York Times

Clorox disinfecting wipes were one of the items that got snapped up by anxious consumers as the potential effects of the novel coronavirus began to make news. The product remains tough to find in many stores and online. “We know our products are not everywhere everyone wants them to be,” said Andy Mowery, Clorox’s chief supply officer. “It’s a point of personal frustration for me.” Lysol’s disinfecting wipes also remain in short supply across the U.S.