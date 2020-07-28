Closed restaurants tank McDonald’s sales

Retail News

Reuters/Yahoo Finance

McDonald’s reported a 23.9 percent decline in same-store sales for the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the burger giant to close restaurants in markets around the globe. The chain’s same-store sales in the U.S. fell 8.7 percent in the quarter as the company simplified its menus and shifted its business to focus more on pickup, delivery and drive-throughs. “Our strong drive-thru presence and the investments we’ve made in delivery and digital over the past few years have served us well through these uncertain times,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said.