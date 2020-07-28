Closed restaurants tank McDonald’s sales

Retail News
Closed restaurants tank McDonald’s salesReuters/Yahoo Finance 07/28/2020
McDonald’s reported a 23.9 percent decline in same-store sales for the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the burger giant to close restaurants in markets around the globe. The chain’s same-store sales in the U.S. fell 8.7 percent in the quarter as the company simplified its menus and shifted its business to focus more on pickup, delivery and drive-throughs. “Our strong drive-thru presence and the investments we’ve made in delivery and digital over the past few years have served us well through these uncertain times,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!