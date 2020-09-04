Closed stores, big debt and tight credit paint a gloomy picture for retailers

Retail News
Closed stores, big debt and tight credit paint a gloomy picture for retailersThe Wall Street Journal 04/09/2020
Shuttered stores, large debt loads and a tight credit market add up to trouble for a number of large retail chain operators. This perfectly bad storm of circumstances is likely to lead more retailers to file for bankruptcy. “Companies we weren’t that concerned about a month ago, we are now concerned about,” said Mickey Chadha, a senior analyst with Moody’s Investors Service.
