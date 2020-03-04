Cloth diaper sales take off as disposable supplies run short

Retail News
Cloth diaper sales take off as disposable supplies run shortThe Wall Street Journal 04/03/2020
The Nappy Lady, a British retailer that sells cloth diapers, has seen its business take off as supplies of disposable diapers run low in the U.K. “I have been working 15-18 hour days,” said Wendy Richards, managing director of the company. “I hate having a mother at the end of the phone and can’t help them.” The Nappy Lady has seen its daily sales revenue triple with the outbreak of the coronavirus in England.
