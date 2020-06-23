Coffee subscriptions perk up as consumers stay at home

Retail News
Coffee subscriptions perk up as consumers stay at homeCNN 06/21/2020
Americans no longer willing to go out to buy coffee drinks at their local shops are turning to whole bean and ground coffee services to satisfy their daily needs. “I think when things get hard for people, they look to have small, very meaningful luxuries,” said Matthew Berk, CEO of the subscription coffee company, Bean Box. “I think there’s an appetite for experiences at home now that we’re stuck there.”
