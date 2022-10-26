Coke focuses on packaging to get around inflation

Retail News
Coke focuses on packaging to get around inflationCNN 10/26/2022
Coca-Cola is looking at expanding its variety of bottles, cans and value packs in an effort to get cash-strapped consumers to buy its beverages. “It’s about extending the price ladder,” CEO James Quincey said, “making sure the entry price point … becomes as low down in the price spectrum, the actual out-of-pocket, as possible.”
Discussions
