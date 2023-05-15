Companies add ‘belonging’ to DEI goals

Retail News
The New York Times 05/15/2023
Traditional diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs that focus on identity groups can sometimes have the unintended consequence of pigeonholing individuals as either victims or villains. New programs that emphasize belonging (DEI-B) acknowledge that all people bring some biases to work and give them the time and space to identify preconceived views without the fear of being ostracized.
