Companies face challenges in shortening their supply lines

Companies face challenges in shortening their supply linesThe Wall Street Journal 04/20/2022
Companies moving production facilities to Mexico and Latin America from China and other Asian countries are finding challenges getting materials that were readily available in their former manufacturing homes. “A part of the evolution of nearshoring and regional sourcing has to be looking at the inputs and the availability of raw materials to support that,” said James Hill, its senior vice president of global sourcing and supply chain at Hollander Sleep Products.
