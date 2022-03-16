Companies under pressure to pull the plug on Russia

Retail News
Companies under pressure to pull the plug on RussiaThe New York Times 03/15/2022
Companies based in the West that have announced partial withdrawals from the Russian market are coming under public pressure to completely cut the chord in light of that country’s attack on neighboring Ukraine. “We’re trying to starve the regime of their resources,” said William F. Browder, a hedge fund manager who worked in Russia and is a critic of corruption on the country.
