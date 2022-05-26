Congress holds hearings on infant formula shortage

Retail News
Congress holds hearings on infant formula shortageThe Washington Post 05/26/2022
Members of the House Energy and Commerce committee heard testimony from officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Abbott Nutrition on infant formula shortages across the country. The FDA closed an Abbott plant after finding unsanitary conditions. Problems were discovered as part of a February recall and plant shutdown.
