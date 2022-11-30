Congress to answer President Biden’s call to avert rail strike

Retail News

The Washington Post

Nancy Pelosi has said that the House of Representatives will take up a bill to avert a national rail strike following President Joe Biden’s call for Congress to act. “What we need to do right now is avoid the strike,” said Ms. Pelosi. “We will act tomorrow morning, Wednesday, send the bill over to the Senate — hopefully with the biggest, strongest bipartisan vote. It is a compromise, and it is what we must do.” The Senate majority and minority leaders have voiced support for the bill.