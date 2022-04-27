Consumer brands and retailers seek incentives to use renewable energy

Retail News
Consumer brands and retailers seek incentives to use renewable energyThe Wall Street Journal 04/26/2022
More than 40 companies, including IKEA, are lobbying members of Congress to include federal tax incentives for businesses to invest in renewable energy projects such as solar and wind. Democrats in the Senate plan to take another run at passing energy legislation that failed to get enough votes to pass last year.
