Consumer brands and retailers seek incentives to use renewable energy

The Wall Street Journal 04/26/2022

More than 40 companies, including IKEA, are lobbying members of Congress to include federal tax incentives for businesses to invest in renewable energy projects such as solar and wind. Democrats in the Senate plan to take another run at passing energy legislation that failed to get enough votes to pass last year.

