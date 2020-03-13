Consumer confidence wanes as number of coronavirus cases increases

Retail News
Consumer confidence wanes as number of coronavirus cases increasesThe Hill 03/13/2020
Americans’ confidence has fallen 3.72 percent since news of cases of COVID-19 first became public last month, according to Morning Consult’s consumer sentiment index. Consumer confidence and spending are closely connected and vitally important to the U.S. economy. Seventy percent of the U.S. economy is connected to consumer spending.
Discussions
