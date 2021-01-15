Consumer groups say Amazon Prime cancellation process manipulates users

Retail News
Consumer groups say Amazon Prime cancellation process manipulates usersThe New York Times 01/15/2021
Amazon Prime members who are looking to end their subscriptions need to navigate a series of screens that remind them of the perks they will lose if they finish the process. Consumer rights groups says that this practices manipulates members into staying with the program and needs to be addressed by governmental bodies.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!