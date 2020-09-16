Retail News

Consumers cut back in August

Reuters 09/16/2020

Core retail sales, excluding autos, building materials, food services and gasoline, fell 0.1 percent last month, according to the Commerce Department, which revised its July number downward from a 1.2 percent gain to 0.9 percent. Job growth slowed during the month and claims for unemployment benefits remained high. Nearly 30 million Americans are currently receiving unemployment benefits.

