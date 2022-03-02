Consumers shifting purchases to social media sites

Retail News

Fortune

Consumers are increasingly making purchases through social media and brand websites instead of going through retailer sites, according to retail executives at Fortune’s Reimagining Customer Experience virtual summit. “Social commerce and social selling is the future,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie. “That’s where this consumer is headed, and you have to make sure you’re on these channels. The consumer believes their customer more than they believe the brand anymore.”