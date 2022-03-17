Consumers want food businesses to do better

Retail News

Ad Age

Consumers are increasingly aware of how brands and retailers perform relative to employee relations, supply chain operations, etc. and they want these companies to do better. “Big issues like resource scarcity and global climate change and racial justice are becoming tangible to more and more communities and felt more deeply, and these are things that every company will have to reconcile in their culture and how they bring their products to market,” said Justin Davis, group strategy director of McKinney.