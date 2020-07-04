Coronavirus demand creates a spike in egg prices

Retail News
Coronavirus demand creates a spike in egg pricesThe Wall Street Journal 04/06/2020
The average price for a dozen eggs at the beginning of March across the U.S. was 94 cents, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The current price for a dozen eggs stands at $3.01. Higher consumer demand created by more people cooking at home is the primary factor in the increase. Some supermarkets are ordering between four- and six-times their typical average.
