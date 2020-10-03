Coronavirus drives sales spikes for small cleaning brands

Retail News

Forbes

Sales of CleanWell’s hand sanitizers and disinfectants have risen up to 400 percent since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The spike in demand is putting pressure on niche brands such as CleanWell to maintain its supply to retail partners. “We’re having conversations where customers reach out and say ‘Hey do you have product?’ and our response is ‘We do, it’s running out quickly, how much do you need?’” CleanWell CEO Stew Lawrence said. “Everyone’s response is ‘How much can you get me?’”