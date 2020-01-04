Retail News

Coronavirus helps push Macy’s out of the S&P 500

Reuters 03/31/2020

Macy’s Inc. is losing its spot in the S&P 500 as the department store retailer, which faced significant business challenges before the coronavirus outbreak, attempts to deal with its latest challenge. The retailer will now become part of the S&P small-cap 600 index. Macy’s share price has fallen more than 70 percent this year.

