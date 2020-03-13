Coronavirus hits malls, restaurants and stores as shoppers stay home

Retail News
Coronavirus hits malls, restaurants and stores as shoppers stay homeUSA Today 03/13/2020
A growing number of consumers looking to avoid possible contact with the coronavirus are cutting back on trips to a variety of businesses dependent on foot traffic. Eighty-nine percent of Americans believe the outbreak in the U.S. is worsening and 27 percent of those are reducing trips, according to research by Global Data. “Such a sudden and sharp drop in footfall will significantly diminish retail takings and will push many retailers into the red,’’ wrote Neil Saunders, Global Data’s managing director.
