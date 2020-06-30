Coronavirus leads to increased use of plastics

Retail News
Coronavirus leads to increased use of plasticsThe Wall Street Journal 06/29/2020
Demand for flexible packaging, primarily plastic, in the U.S. is forecast to jump by 10 percent this year, up from three percent in 2019, on coronavirus-related demand. “Our sales are going through the roof. As long as the virus is around people will continue to buy packaged,” said Emerald Packaging CEO Kevin Kelly.
