Coronavirus makes it harder for bankrupt retailers to run going-out-of-business sales

Retail News
Coronavirus makes it harder for bankrupt retailers to run going-out-of-business salesThe Wall Street Journal 03/20/2020
Art Van Furniture, which recently announced it was liquidating its business, has had to put its going-out-of-business sales on hold due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Plans for other retailers, such as Modell’s Sporting Goods, to hold similar sales are also on hold as state and local authorities are calling for non-essential retail businesses to close their stores temporarily.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!