Coronavirus outbreak closes another pork plant

Coronavirus outbreak closes another pork plantThe Washington Post 04/20/2020
A JBS pork plant in Worthington, MN, that employs more than 2,000 people, has been forced to shut down after 25 people who either worked at the facility or were relatives were diagnosed with COVID-19. “We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Bob Krebs, president of JBS USA Pork. “We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the U.S. food supply and the many businesses that support the facility each and every day.”
