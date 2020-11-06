Coronavirus outbreaks increase at food processing plants

Retail News

Bloomberg/Los Angeles Times

While outbreaks of the novel coronavirus at meat plants have captured most of the headlines to date, at least 60 facilities across the U.S. in bakery, dairy and produce have also seen workers sickened by COVID-19, according to a new study from Environmental Working Group. “People are infected and they come to work. They keep quiet about it,” she said Paula Zambrano who works as a fruit sorter for Borton & Sons in Yakima, WA. “We live from our work. We are surviving from our wages. If we have children, how will we feed them?”