Coronavirus pushes mom and pop stores online

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Many small retailers in the Twin Cities were forced to close their stores to customers as the coronavirus outbreak hit the area. Some of those made the decision to move online to sell their products. Tyler Conrad, who owns GoodThings, says doing online commerce has been an eye-opener. “Will we continue online? It’s an overwhelming yes,” he said. “We’re shipping all over the country now. It will be like another store. I did a video with my 11-year-old daughter demonstrating Eggmazing egg decorating kits on Facebook. The response was crazy and we had only a few left.”