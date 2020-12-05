Coronavirus puts Under Armour’s turnaround plan on hold

Retail News

CNBC

Under Armour reported a 23 percent drop in sales during the first-quarter as stores were forced to close due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The athletic wear brand said it planned to cut about $325 million by temporarily laying off retailer workers and other measures. “Since mid-March, as the pandemic accelerated dramatically in North America … and retail store closures ensued, we’ve experienced a significant decline in revenue across all markets,” CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement.