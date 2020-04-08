Coronavirus upends Gen Z and Millennial’s finances and prospects

Retail News
Coronavirus upends Gen Z and Millennial’s finances and prospectsUSA Today 08/04/2020
Aidan Curran is a 24-year-old who lost his job at a public relations firm before he lost his job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, he’s paying rent on his apartment, waiting on unemployment to come through along with the original stimulus check. His story is not unlike many younger consumers who have seen their finances and prospects turned upside down in recent months.
Discussions
